Porsche Exec Will Take Over Audi in September

Audi has announced that Porsche brand veteran Gernot Döllner is slated to take over Markus Duesmann's position as CEO on September 1st. Duesmann has held the top chair since the start of 2020, joining Audi after a career as a BMW executive.

The decision comes after Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume made his feelings on Audi’s recent performance clear during an investor presentation this week. According to Motor Authority, The senior executive was critical of the brand’s inability to correct a swatch of software issues, which have ultimately delayed the launch of upcoming vehicles like the Q6 E-Tron. Software issues have hurt development timelines across the VW Group lately. Electric vehicles are a particularly touchy subject for Audi at the moment however, as the brand has seen major declines in its sales performance in markets like China. The brand’s EVs in particular have done poorly in China, with just over 3000 units sold during Q1. By comparison, Tesla is expected to sell more than 150,000 units in China during the current quarter. Audi’s overall brand performance in China is down 16 percent compared to the same time period last year. Part of that problem is likely tied to lagging content, with Audi’s last global marker EV in the Q4 E-Tron making its debut all the way back in 2021.

Döllner first joined Volkswagen back in 1993, before ultimately finding his way to Porsche in 1998. Döllner would start his career in Stuttgart in charge of vehicle concept and packaging, a role he would retain through 2010. A more product focused role came into the mix when Döllner served as the project manager for the 918 Spyder program, as well as the Panamera lineup. In 2021, Döllner moved back over to VW to become the lead of the product and group strategy department.

The move to give Döllner the top chair was supported by a statement from Audi Chairman Manfred Döss, who believes Döllner is the right person to clean up the project strategy. Considering his extensive background in just that, things will hopefully be looking up for the automaker in the near future. It is important to note that Döss did thank Duesmann for his efforts over the years, including his role in committing to an all-electric future.

