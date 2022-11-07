Porsche driver was in a construction zone in Florida. Then he became ‘irate,’ cops say

A driver who police say didn’t want to wait in traffic was arrested Thursday in Palm Coast, Florida.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, later identified as Donald Steimle, 76, intentionally struck someone who was directing vehicles in a construction zone.

The worker told authorities that he was regulating one-way travel through the area around 1:30 p.m. when he noticed a black Porsche Cayenne enter into the single lane of travel when it was not the driver’s turn to go.

To prevent a head-on collision, the victim said he attempted to stop Steimle, who became “irate,” began to yell and revved his engine lunging forward, striking the man in the legs.

The worker, who was not seriously injured, moved out of the car’s path and the driver continued to proceed down the road.

Several witnesses corroborated the account of the incident to authorities.

The victim — who is employed by a private company in charge of repaving the roadway on Camino Del Mar Parkway — took a photo of the Porsche’s license plate, which helped lead deputies to Steimle’s home about 90 minutes later.

Police bodycam footage shows the victim telling cops that Steimle “stepped on the gas” when told to brake. The police footage then cuts to the defendant, who denies any wrongdoing, in front of his Ocala home.

“They said you were impatient,” says the deputy.

“The confusion is the car could have lunged a little bit,” answers Steimle, who was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was taken into custody at the Flagler County Jail and released on bond a short time later on $2,500 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly noted that patience would have gone a long way in this instance.

“Although no one enjoys waiting in road construction traffic, following the directions of traffic safety workers is necessary to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.