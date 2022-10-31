Porsche Drive subscriptions and rentals mark fifth anniversary

High-flexibility, low-commitment access to a dream car now available in 15 U.S. cities

Atlanta, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Drive, the sports car maker’s vehicle subscription and rental program, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. Launched in 2017, the app-based service opens a new way to experience Porsche cars in addition to leasing or purchasing. Porsche Drive features all seven models – from the iconic 911 and all-electric Taycan to the best-selling Macan and sleek Panamera – on both a subscription and rental basis. The program that started with a single-city pilot in Atlanta has grown to be offered by Porsche dealerships in 15 U.S. cities, with more to come. Details of further expansion locations will be shared in due course.



“We are all proud of the continued success of the program, with 80 percent of the customers of Porsche Drive being new to the brand,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA). “Even if you haven’t owned a Porsche, the design and performance are unmistakable and experiencing that, often for the first time, is really something special.”



Today more than ever, consumers increasingly want individual choice and access via their mobile devices to the services that matter in their daily lives. The program gives customers a choice of vehicle and duration to fit their lifestyle; for a day, a week, or a month at a time, with more flexibility and less commitment. To date, more than 2,000 customers have participated in the subscription and rental programs, combined.



“What we hear is that subscribers like the versatility, both the choice of models and the option to rent or subscribe. It works whether you want a 911 for a special night on the town or a Cayenne for a trip up to the mountains," says Gruner.



To participate, customers download the Porsche Drive app, apply, then select and schedule their requested Porsche vehicle. A concierge team is available during each step. Once scheduled, a dealership concierge will then deliver the vehicle to the customer’s home within a 20-mile service area. Pricing and delivery depends on which program is selected. Click here to learn more.

