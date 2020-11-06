Porsche Drive program now includes new single-vehicle subscription model

New option further expands on the already existing monthly multi-vehicle subscription and rental offerings

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche continues to expand its mobility offerings within the Porsche Drive program by including the option for single-vehicle subscriptions (SVS). Starting November 6, 2020, members within the GTA will have access to a single Porsche model for a 30 or 90-day period. For those who choose a 90-day subscription, the sign-up fee (regularly $750) will be waived.



"Expanding into new territories based on what our Canadian customers needs are is all part of our global strategy to continuously adapt while always remaining customer-centric," states Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "With evolutions and advancements in technology and the changing consumer behaviours, the inclusion of a single-vehicle subscription offers flexibility in accessing a Porsche."



Subscription pricing ranges from $2,500 to $4,400 for a 30-day period depending on the model selected. The Drive program includes a deep cleaning and sanitization process of vehicles between users and observes social distancing at delivery and pick-up. Customer and staff safety is of the highest priority.



About Porsche Drive Multi-Vehicle Subscription

Formerly Porsche Passport, Porsche Drive launched in Toronto in late 2019 offering members flexible enjoyment of a monthly subscription plan that features unlimited swaps from the entire model line-up. Vehicles are ordered through the touch of an app and then delivered and returned by a concierge anywhere within the servicing area. In Canada, two monthly plans are available to choose from: "Launch", a single monthly payment of $3,200 which includes a selection from the 718, Macan, and Cayenne model variants and "Accelerate", a single monthly payment of $4,200 which adds 911 and Panamera to the menu offering.



About Porsche Drive Rental

Customers seeking a more short-term commitment, such as weekend getaways, date nights, or vacations, can schedule a daily or weekly rental service, choosing from the Porsche Drive fleet. Rentals allow up to 400 kilometres per day and prices range between $319 per day for a Macan to $539 per day for a Taycan when selecting a one to three day rental period.



About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 20 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.



At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.



Public Relations

Patrick Saint-Pierre

647-531-2992

patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca



