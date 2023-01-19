Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus for retrofitting

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·4 min read

Porsche Classic is expanding its state-of-the-art infotainment for modern Porsche classic cars.

Atlanta, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2020, Porsche Classic has offered two infotainment systems for many of the brand’s vintage and modern classic cars with Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) and Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus). Among other features, these retrofitted devices enable the use of Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5) and Android Auto™ (PCCM Plus only) for media playback, navigation and for making phone calls. A corresponding product range is now available, with immediate effect, for the sixth-generation 911 Type 997 for model years 2005 to 2008, the early Boxster and Cayman Type 987 for model years 2005 to 2008 and the first-generation Cayenne for model years 2003 to 2008. For the first time, Porsche is also offering specific devices for different regions.

Contemporary networking of timeless classics

“There is huge demand for contemporary networking of our timeless classics. And soon after the successful launch of the infotainment systems for retrofitting, we received corresponding queries from owners of early 911 generation 997,” says Ulrike Lutz, Director of Porsche Classic. “This is why we’re now significantly extending our range of Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus devices for retrofitting.”

The Porsche models named above were already equipped with a second-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in 2 DIN format on request. The new PCCM Plus replaces these original built-in devices perfectly, as well as the CD radio CDR 23 (Cayenne) and the CD radio CDR 24 (Boxster/Cayman). Its look and feel are based on the components already installed in the car, such as the climate control panel or the push buttons. The PCCM Plus therefore integrates seamlessly into its surroundings. The Porsche logo immediately identifies the devices as developed by Porsche. Peripheral components such as amplifier, speakers or antenna can be used as before. The navigation displays in the instrument cluster also continue to be supported.

Regional versions available

The PCCM Plus equipment includes a 7-inch touchscreen with a state-of-the-art graphical display. The version for the USA and Canada is ready for SiriusXM® satellite radio when purchased separately. The driver is provided with the latest on-board navigation with Points of Interest (POI) specific to Porsche displayed in 2D or 3D. Map updates will be offered for this at regular intervals in the future. Media playback is possible via USB stick, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5) and Android Auto™ (PCCM Plus only). Another function is the trip computer which provides lots of useful driving data. In the 911, the Boxster and the Cayman, personal settings for the car can also be stored. Depending on the vehicle equipment, this memory function can be used for the lights, the windscreen wipers, the climate control and the locking.

The new PCCM Plus devices cost $1,475.99.1  The devices and the separately available map material can be ordered at a Porsche Dealership. Fitting at a Porsche Classic Partner or authorized Porsche Dealership is recommended.

About Porsche Classic

Porsche Classic aims to preserve and maintain legendary vehicles and the latest classics. Decades of experience with classic Porsche vehicles make the experts the right contacts when it comes to original parts, restoration and repair. From 2023 onward, the 911 (Type 997), Boxster and Cayman (Type 987) models are also supported by Porsche Classic.

The Genuine Parts and Accessories business unit has a key role to play in the maintenance of the many classic Porsche models. With the production and provision of more than 80,000 Porsche Classic genuine parts, Porsche ensures that its classics will be on the road for a long time to come. Since 2013, there have been new issues of more than 2,000 original parts, and the range is growing steadily. The Performance Parts range and other lifestyle and accessory products with a historical reference have been added, which serve to enhance performance or increase the comfort, design and also the everyday suitability of the classic vehicles.  Technical literature is also available. The full scope of Porsche Classic is completed by the factory restoration and the fulfilment of individual customer dreams within the scope of the newly launched Sonderwunsch program.

1 Recommended retail price for the United States

CONTACT: Frank Wiesmann Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770.290.3414 pr@porsche.us


