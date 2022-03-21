Porsche Classic Begins the 996's Rehabilitation With a Tasty One-Off

Photo credit: Porsche

Pity the 996-generation Porsche 911. The sports car that ended Porsche's air-cooled tradition, early 996s have a slightly tarnished image, at least among Stuttgart superfans.

Well Porsche Classic and the Porsche Club of America set out to change all of that with this newly-revealed one-off, the first custom out of the newly revived "Sonderwunsch" (special wish) program at Porsche's classic car maintenance division.

Photo credit: Porsche

Porsche Classic started with a plain-Jane 1998 911 Carrera, tore it down to bare metal, and rebuilt it as something of a tribute to a later 911, the ultra-limited-edition Sport Classic from 2009. The '98 had most of its original equipment trashed, replaced with the suspension, brakes and engine from a 996.2 911 GT3. That means a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated flat-six making 381 horsepower, with track-ready chassis to match.

Photo credit: Porsche

From the styling standpoint, the influence of the 911 Sport Classic is obvious. The rear ducktail spoiler evokes the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7, while the double-bubble roof and 18-inch forged Fuchs wheels nod to racing Porsches of the Sixties and Seventies. Painted Sport gray with light gray stripes and Club blue accents, the Classic Club Coupe has the requisite badging and script to confirm it as a one-of-one custom.

Photo credit: Porsche

Inside, black leather with Slate gray accents are offset by a vintage-inspired houndstooth woven pattern of black and gray leather. A Porsche Classic stereo system integrates Apple Carplay and Android Auto in a head unit with classic styling.

As a product of Porsche's in-house restoration team, the Classic Club Coupe was required to undergo stringent high-speed testing, but Porsche didn't want to risk the one-off and its painstaking finish. So the company built an identical test vehicle, ran it through rigorous tests at Weissach in Germany, Nardo in Italy, and Idiada in Spain, as well as wind tunnel testing. Then, to preserve the one-of-one nature of the final product, the test vehicle was fully dismantled at the end of validation testing. Talk about commitment.

Story continues

Photo credit: Porsche

This is the first product of the newly revived Sonderwunsch program, which originally existed in the late Seventies to create one-off designs for well-heeled customers. The automaker promises that, depending on the age of the vehicle in question, either Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur or Porsche Classic will carry out any Sonderwunsch your heart desires. Their first product, a 1998 911 retooled as an homage to a 2009 911 that itself served as a nod to a 1972 911, proves that Sonderwunsch can make your most convoluted tribute-to-a-tribute dreams come true.

Photo credit: Porsche

"The Type 996 is unjustly overshadowed by the other 911 ranges," says Alexander Fabig, head of Individualization and Classic at Porsche."That’s why we were happy to choose it as the basis for demonstrating all the things we can do with Porsche Classic and the recently expanded Sonderwunsch program."

"We wanted to take a different route, to base this unique project on a car less obvious—a modern classic—that would appeal to a slightly different group of enthusiasts," said Tom Gorsuch, president of the Porsche Club of America. "The fact that the finished Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe looks so cohesive, with the changes appearing so natural, is what’s really incredible about this challenging project."

You Might Also Like