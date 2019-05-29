Porsche celebrates WEC title with gold Le Mans liveries

The Weissach marque wrapped up honours in the previous round of the WEC at Spa, establishing an unassailable lead over nearest rival Ferrari with only one round of the 2018/19 superseason to go.

It was also guaranteed that one of Porsche's two driver crews will end up winning the drivers' title, although Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz have only a slim chance of overhauling Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen's comfortable 36-point buffer heading to Le Mans.

Both the #91 and #92 Porsche 911 RSRs, which ran in retro-themed liveries at the French classic last year, will feature a variation of their regular WEC liveries this time around, with the red sections being replaced by gold (pictured top).

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frederic Makowiecki

