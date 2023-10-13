Porsche Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Book Releases At Frankfurt Book Fair

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a nice collection.

In a year that sees both Porsche and the Frankfurt Book Fair celebrating their 75th anniversaries, the iconic automaker is merging the worlds of high-octane performance and literature. Drawing back the curtain on its storied history, Porsche has curated a captivating book collection set to be a highlight at the renowned book event.

Presented by Porsche's in-house publishing division, Edition Porsche Museum, the collection has been crafted in collaboration with several notable publishers. These books intricately weave the tale of Porsche's evolution, from its early days to the groundbreaking designs and innovations of today.

At the forefront is the official celebratory tome, Driven by Dreams – 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars. More than just a chronological recounting, this book immerses readers in Porsche's enduring spirit, complete with engaging stories, interviews with Porsche luminaries like CEO Oliver Blume and Design Chief Michael Mauer, and forward-looking speculations on the marque's centennial year in 2048.

Another fascinating offering, Artifacts, offers readers a tactile sense of Porsche's legacy. This visual treat showcases unique items from Porsche's archives, diving deep into the tales they tell. With Porsche Chronik, the automaker's illustrious timeline unfolds, presenting milestones from its 1931 inception, the unveiling of its first sports car in 1948, and all the way to today's celebratory year.

The life and times of Ferry Porsche, the linchpin who catapulted the company to global stardom, gets a dedicated biography. Available in both German and English, this insightful work sheds light on the genius behind the brand. Rounding out the collection is the fourth edition of Porsche 911 x 911, which commemorates the 60th anniversary of the legendary 911 model. This multi-lingual edition takes fans on a visual odyssey, reliving the iconic car's journey through the years.

Outside the literary realm, Porsche recently revved up the automobile world with the unveiling of the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport – a beast on wheels, of which only 77 will be birthed. With its mammoth rear wing and a roaring 4.2-liter engine, it's clear this $1,046,000 vehicle is not meant for the faint-hearted, nor the regular roads.

This unique blend of books and engines showcases Porsche's versatility and its commitment to celebrating its history while always eyeing the future. For fans and enthusiasts, the Frankfurt Book Fair is set to be an unmissable rendezvous.

