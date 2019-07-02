Porsche's WEC champions to contest Spa 24 Hours

The Porsche factory pairing, who sealed the crown at the Le Mans 24 Hours last month, will race one of the German manufacturer's 911 GT3-Rs for the Dubai-based GPX Racing team in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup round on July 27/28.

, who won the WEC GT title in 2015.

They take over the car from the pro-am line-up of , who raced the car in the opening three BGTS enduros and will return to the car for the series finale at Barcelona in September.

GPX is contesting the BGTS enduros this season alongside a campaign with the Porsche in the Creventic 24H Series after graduating from the Gulf Sportscar Championship and Creventic events in which it fielded a Renault RS.01 one-make racer.

GPX team principal Pierre-Brice Mena said: “We owe this project to our excellent relations with Porsche Motorsport.

"I think we’ve shown just how serious our approach is during the opening races of the season and it really is a huge sign of their confidence in us.

"The support at Spa not only involves the drivers, as we’re also receiving technical back-up."

#20 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Benjamin Goethe, Jordan Grogor, Stuart Hall

Two-time Le Mans winner 's team will again contest the 24 Hours at Spa with a 911 GT3-R.

The team owner will share the Team75 Bernhard Porsche with another outright Le Mans winner in .

will share a third Rowe Racing Porsche at Spa.

The plan, announced back in January, remains in place despite Rowe expanding its full-season attack from one to two factory cars.

They will share two Porsche in the official pre-race test at Spa on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with the team's regular drivers before the third car comes on stream for the race.