Porsche 956 C, 919 Hybrid Evo Driven Together At The Nurburgring

Porsche 956 C and 919 Hybrid Evo at The Nurburgring

Porsche isn’t yet ready to break its own record at the ‘Ring.

After smashing Lewis Hamilton’s lap time at The Spa with Neel Jani behind the wheel, the 919 Hybrid Evo continues on with its retirement tour. There were many speculations roaming around after that historic run, saying that the 919 Evo is bound to take the current Nürburgring Nordschleife record from another Porsche that holds the best lap time since 1983. The other Porsche we’re talking about is the 956 C, a race car that completed the 12.93-mile (20.832-kilometers) 'Ring in just 6:11.13.

Well, the carmaker from Stuttgart knows how to excite its fans. Instead of breaking its own lap record, it sponsored a demo run in front of 200,000 attendees instead, with both the legendary racing cars running side-by-side with each other at the ‘Ring. Timo Bernhard was the man behind the 919 Evo’s wheel, while Hans-Joachim Stuck pilots the record-holding 956 C. Both were ecstatic with this opportunity, with Stuck describing the experience as an early Christmas gift. He also describes the 956 C as a race car that "still runs like a clockwork.”

It was a fantastic show run, as it ushers in the start of the 24-Hours Nürburgring race next month. The 919 Hybrid Evo may not even tried to break the 956 C’s record at The Green Hell, but the side-by-side run is more historic and more fitting for the 919 Tribute Tour, if you ask us. Besides, breaking its own record may not make any sense anyway.

Watch the historic run at the video below:

After the Nürburgring run, the 919 Tribute Tour will continue with its journey around the world before the 919 Evo completes its retirement. The 25 Hours VW Fun Cup in Spa will be its next destination on July 6-8, and will continue to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 12-15. The tour will also make its appearance at the Festival of Porsche in Brands Hatch on September 2 and at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion in Laguna Seca, California on September 26-29.

Source: Porsche

