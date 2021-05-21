Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen's 'Le Mans' headed to auction





One of the Porsche 917K race cars used in the filming of Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" is headed to auction. This particular car, with its unique full-width-blue twist on the iconic Gulf livery, will cross the block at RM Sotheby's in Monterey this August.

In addition to its Hollywood credentials, this chassis has some competitive bona fides. It raced in the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans (crashing in the wet after 49 laps) and was then entered in the European InterSerie Championship as a Group 7 car after being rebodied as a 917 Spyder, the listing says. It was retired in 1974, changed hands, and was eventually restored to its original, Le Mans outing spec, regaining its original "22" racing number.

"The current gentleman owner acquired the Porsche in Spyder form over a decade ago and has since fully restored the car, returning it to its original and seminal, Gulf-liveried Le Mans coupe specification," the listing says. "The restoration was executed without regard to cost and the results are impressive in every sensory regard, from the stunning design and livery to the unmistakable symphony of the boxer-engined 12 cylinder at full revs."

This is not the first time one of the "Le Mans" 917s has come up for auction. Over the past decade, chassis #917-024 has been offered for sale multiple times.

