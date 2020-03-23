Porsche 911 Restomod Makes Less-Is-More Approach Look Exciting

Porsche 911 S/T by dp Motorsport

This 1985 911 now looks like a model from the early 1970s.

The Porsche 911 is a very adaptable platform that can be anything from a hardcore track car to a sporty, yet comfortable grand tourer. This new project from German's DP Motorsport exemplifies that adaptability by taking a 1985 Carrera 3.2 Coupe and turning it into a tribute to the RS and RSR performance models from the early 1970s.

This 911 uses a tuned 3.6-liter flat-six from a later 964-generation 911 that makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 239 pound-feet (324 Newton-meters) of torque. An upgraded suspension includes a KW Clubsport coilover kit and polyurethane mountings for the axle links and tie rod ends. It rides on classic 15-inch Fuchs wheels.

DP Motorsport fits this car with a new front bumper, fenders, hood, side skirts, and rear bumper. These elements transform the vehicle's appearance from a mid-80s 911 into looking more like one from a decade earlier. For a pop of shininess, the mirrors, window frames, doors handles, and other pieces of trim are chrome plated. The primary body color is GT Silver Metallic originally from the Porsche Carrera GT supercar. Two matte black stripes run the length of the body, and there are smaller bars along the lower area of the sides.

Inside, there are retro bucket seats with thick bolsters. DP Motorsport covers them with fabric in the center and synthetic leather elsewhere. The driver grips a 13.78-inch (350-millimeter) Momo steering wheel, and there's electric power steering. The lower part of the dashboard and the door panels use braided plastic reinforced with fiberglass that has a similar look to woven leather.

Taking this 911 out on a chilly day might be rough because there's no heat exchanger for the HVAC system. Instead, a ceramic fan heater warms the floor. For defogging the windshield, there are electrical heating wires in it.





Source: DP Motorsport



