Porous Ceramic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The global porous ceramic market size is expected to reach USD 13.24 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for medical equipment in the healthcare sector coupled with the rising need for filtration products is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.



Porous ceramics, as the name implies, have minute holes or pores in their structure owing to which they are light in weight and have low heat capacities.These are used as filtration and insulation products and in high purity materials and structural components as well.



Their superior properties have augmented their penetration in various industries including semiconductors, electronics, medical, and automotive.



Filtration is required for several residential and industrial purposes, including heating, ventilation, coffee machines, and air conditioning systems.Porous ceramic filtration products are used for the cleaning of process liquids and the separation of materials in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries.



In addition, the products are used in gas separation membranes owing to their properties, such as high-pressure resistance, good permeability, durability, and reliability.



Rising demand has encouraged manufacturers to introduce new products.For instance, in August 2021, CeramTec introduced porous ceramic membranes for cross-flow membrane filtration.



These multi-channel tubes are made from alumina for being used in nano, ultra, and microfiltration in various industries including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.



Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry of Southeast Asia are expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.Superior properties of porous ceramics are propelling their demand in semiconductor wafer handling.



In August 2021, Fuji Electric announced to invest an extra JPY 40 billion (~USD 365 million) for expanding the production of power semiconductors in Malaysia. Such investments are anticipated to prove fruitful for market growth.



The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous established players.The key players are expanding their presence to cater to a wider customer base.



For instance, in April 2021, CoorsTek, Inc. announced an additional expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Benton, Arkansas, U.S., which is a step in the company’s long-term strategy for supporting innovation in the aerospace & defense sector.



Porous Ceramic Market Report Highlights

• The alumina raw material segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

• This growth is credited to the high material demand due to its resistance toward wear and corrosion, which makes it highly preferable for use in applications including pump components, automotive sensors, and electronics

• In the product segment, filtration held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high preference for filtration products in processes, such as industrial filtration and molten metal filtration

• The medical application segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period owing to advancing medical technologies and increasing demand for medical devices

• Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020 on account of the growth of the manufacturing sector coupled with increased product manufacturing & consumption in the region

