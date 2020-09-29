Pork chops with mushroom and leeks recipe

Quick to prepare and with a short list of ingredients, this pork dish is best served with a pile of fluffy mash and steamed green beans.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil, for frying

4 boneless pork chops

1 small onion, finely sliced

1 leek, finely sliced

140g mushrooms, finely sliced

1 glass white wine

150ml crème fraiche

1 heaped tsp Dijon mustard

Small handful of chopped tarragon

METHOD

Heat a generous glug of olive oil in a wide saucepan and brown the pork steaks for a couple of minutes on each side until golden. Remove from the pan and keep to one side. Add the onion to the same pan with a little more oil. Fry over a medium heat for two minutes and then add the leek and mushrooms. Cook gently for 10 minutes with a lid until the leek and onion are soft. Take the lid off the pan, turn the heat up slightly and pour in the white wine. Simmer for a couple of minutes until the liquid is syrupy. Now stir in the crème fraiche, mustard, tarragon and some salt and pepper. Simmer for two minutes before returning the pork steaks to the pan, pushing them into the sauce so they are just submerged. Return the lid to the pan and cook for five to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the steaks, until they’re cooked through. Check the seasoning again and serve.