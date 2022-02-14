Porcupine at Washington Wildlife Park casts ‘prediction’ for Super Bowl LVI

A porcupine at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Washington’s Pierce County picked the Cincinnati Bengals to edge out the Los Angeles Rams in the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, the park said.

Video shows Thistle, the park’s porcupine, choosing between two bags equally filled with his favorite treats – yam, apple, and peanuts, the zoo said. After some consideration, Thistle chooses the bag bearing the Bengals’ logo.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13.