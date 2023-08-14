Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Could Be 23% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Porch Group is US$1.43 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$1.10 suggests Porch Group is potentially 23% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 68% lower than Porch Group's analyst price target of US$4.43

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$18.1m US$6.00m US$9.00m US$12.2m US$15.3m US$18.2m US$20.7m US$22.8m US$24.6m US$26.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 50.07% Est @ 35.69% Est @ 25.63% Est @ 18.59% Est @ 13.66% Est @ 10.20% Est @ 7.79% Est @ 6.10% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% -US$16.1 US$4.8 US$6.4 US$7.7 US$8.7 US$9.1 US$9.3 US$9.1 US$8.8 US$8.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$56m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$26m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$266m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$266m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$85m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$141m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Porch Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Porch Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for PRCH.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Porch Group, we've put together three further items you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Porch Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does PRCH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

