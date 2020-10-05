Amazon just slashed prices on stunning porcelain bowls, plates and more—save big until midnight

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to kitchenware, you can opt for classic white dishes or you can ramp things up with pretty pops of color. You can even mix and match bowls and plates in the same set. The choice is ultimately yours.

Right now, you can add a little of both to your kitchen thanks to Amazon’s huge sale on Sweese porcelain cups and dishes. Funky-shaped white cereal bowls, colorful dinner plates, an attention-grabbing fluted bowl set in a slew of colors and more—they’re all slashed 30 percent on Amazon today only.

The Sweese 26-ounce porcelain bowls for $24 is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss. Each set comes with glazed bowls in six different shades—a fiery orange, classic white, bright yellow, cool teal, soothing turquoise and bold navy—sure to spark conversation at every meal.

The bowls are deep and large enough to hold just about anything you can dish up. Cereal, oatmeal, soup, pasta, entrees, stews, ice cream, oversized salads…really, the options are endless. At a sizable 26 ounces, these bowls are so big they can also double as small serving dishes.





As if the pretty colors weren’t enough, the fluted design of these bowls makes it easy to hold hot and cold items in your hands.

While most people are drawn in by the bowls’ fun colors, they also meet all the criteria you want in dishware. They’re stackable, so they won’t take up a ton of space in your pantry, are chip resistant, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They can also go in your microwave, oven and freezer with no issue.

“My favorite bowls! They are a substantial weight, not too fragile and clean up beautifully. I love the larger size,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “To give you an idea of size, they will hold an entire can of Campbell’s chunky soup with a little room to spare”

Another five-star reviewer raved that they’re “very impressed with the quality of these bowls. Very elegant in person, smooth feel all around.” They continued: “I am very impressed with the quality of Sweese products, I've always bought Corelle in the past. Now that I tried Sweese, I have purchased mugs and other products made by them and so far I am happy. They definitely earned a new customer.”

Shop it: Sweese 26-Ounce Porcelain Fluted Bowl Set, $24 (was $34), amazon.com





Of course, you can score plenty of other eye-catching dishes to go with those bowls. There’s a matching set of six pretty dinner plates for $33 (was $48), available in shades of cool blue or warmer tones. The plates are 11 by 9.4 inches, with a stylish shape with clean and curved lines, making them anything but ordinary.