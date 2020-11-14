POR vs FRA Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Portugal vs France Football Match

World champions France will look to put behind the shock 0-2 defeat to Finland when they travel to Lisbon for their next UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group A3 match against Portugal on November 15. Portugal vs France League A Group 3 match will be placed at the Stadium of Light. Portugal, defending champions of the Nations League and also Euro winners, are currently on top of the group but France are only behind on goal difference making this an important clash for both teams. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the POR vs FRA should scroll down for all details. Portugal vs France Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start against France after coming off the bench in the 7-0 win over Andorra. The 35-year-old scored his 102nd goal and also registered his 100th win with Portugal in their last match. France, on the other, are without forward Wissam Ben Yedder who tested positive for COVID-19 while Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante are doubtful. Kingsley Coman also picked up an ankle issue during training. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star Wants To See Out Juventus Contract.

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio (POR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Joan Cancelo (POR), Lucas Hernandez (FRA) and Raphael Guerreiro (POR) will be picked as the three defenders.

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (POR), N’Golo Kante (FRA), Joao Moutinho (POR) and Adrien Rabiot (FRA) can be selected as the four midfielders.

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Joao Felix (POR) and Kylian Mbappe (FRA) should be picked as the three forwards for this Dream11 team.

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes (POR) can be appointed as the vice-captain for Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League match.