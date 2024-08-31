Popyrin ousts defending champion Djokovic at US Open

Alexei Popyrin moved into the last-16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time on Saturday following a stunning four-set win over the defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Their third round match at the US Open in New York ended 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to the 25-year-old Australian.

The second seed's departure came a day after the third seed and hot favourite Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the second round by world number 74 Botic van de Zandschulp.

“It was crazy. Results like that happen,” said Popyrin. “I thought to myself: 'Why not me today?'”

Popyrin, who had lost all three of his encounters with the Serb, was assisted by a distinctly off-colour Djokovic who served 14 double faults in their three hour tie.

“I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played, honestly," Djokovic said. “Serving - by far - the worst ever.

“It was just an awful match for me,” the 37-year-old added. “I wasn’t playing even close to my best.

"It’s not good to be in that kind of state where you feel OK physically but you just are not able to find your game. I guess you have to accept that tournaments like this happen.”

Challenge

Djokovic had been attempting to become the first player in tennis history to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

Instead, after knee surgery in June, he will the season without claiming at least one of the most prestigious trophies at the Grand Slam tournament venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York for the first time since 2017.



