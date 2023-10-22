Populist right set to sweep Swiss federal elections

As the final votes were being cast Sunday in Switzerland's general elections, right-wing populists look set to sweep the polls following a campaign fuelled by anti-mass migration rhetoric and pledges to combat "woke madness".

Polling stations are only open for a few hours on Sunday morning as the vast majority of Swiss voters post their ballots in the four weeks leading up to election day.

"Flyers, fake videos, provocative subjects on election posters: the parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract as many sympathisers as possible to the ballot box in the final spurt of the election campaign," the SonntagsZeitung newspaper said.

A first results projection, giving percentages only, is expected at around 4pm local time.

The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.

The Council of States, which represents the cantons that make up Switzerland, is dominated by the centre-right The Centre and the right-wing party called FDP.The Liberals.

Elections, by majority vote, rarely change the balance.

In the lower house, where proportional representation is used, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party (SVP) is on course to consolidate its position as the biggest political force.

The SVP – which is strongly anti-EU – fiercely defends Switzerland's long-standing military neutrality but feels this principle has been tested too far in recent months.

It has also launched war on "woke madness".



