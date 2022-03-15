Population Health Pioneer, AssureCare, to Showcase its Innovative Population Health Platform at HIMSS22

AssureCare’s connected care platform unifies payors, providers, and pharmacies to deliver patient-centric, coordinated care

CINCINNATI, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a population health company that connects patients to their entire healthcare ecosystem, will be showcasing its industry-best, AI/ML driven, cloud-based, integrated, and patient-centric Population Health Management Platform in booth #647 at the upcoming HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition taking place March 14-18th in Orlando, FL.

Designed to unify payors, providers, and pharmacies, AssureCare’s platform is comprised of solutions designed for Care Management, Utilization Management, Comprehensive Pharmacy (community & specialty), and Provider Services (electronic health record, revenue cycle management, practice management system). The platform is already serving many of the largest and most trusted companies in healthcare today.

“Developing population health solutions to solve the challenges of the disjointed healthcare industry is a calling that AssureCare has been committed to throughout our 25+ year history,” says Yousuf Ahmad, DrPH, president and Chief Executive Officer at AssureCare. “I am proud of the evolution of our Population Health Management Platform, which is designed to do one key thing: improve human lives by putting patients at the center of the care continuum. When you see the entirety of a person’s health, you can change it for the better.”

Transforming Care Through Technology
Today, more than 80+ million lives across the United States are receiving higher quality, coordinated care through AssureCare’s Population Health Platform. The platform empowers payors, providers, and pharmacies to coordinate care more effectively and efficiently, leading to higher quality of care and lowered healthcare costs.

AssureCare is solving the challenges of today’s disjointed, fragmented healthcare system by providing a solution that offers:

  • Complete view of patients’ diagnoses, medications, doctors, assessment scorings, and more, all from one place

  • Real-time data to take appropriate action

  • Ability to proactively address at-risk populations

  • Streamlined workflows and communication tools that enhance performance and profitability

Shifting the Mindset from Provider-Centric to Patient-Centric
AssureCare’s Population Health Platform was designed with the patient at the core. With its patient-centric approach, all care teams, including the hospital, provider, pharmacy, or payor have the latest patient information to make informed care decisions and paving the way for an all-encompassing value-based care experience.

“With our connected care platform, we are proudly arming care teams with a holistic view of the patient to drive better outcomes and enable safe, timely, and effective patient care,” says Ahmad.

Want to learn more about the AssureCare Population Health Management platform? Be sure to visit AssureCare at booth #647.

About AssureCare
AssureCare is a population health company, leading the industry by connecting care for payors, providers, and pharmacies across the US and internationally. Committed to solving the burdensome challenges of lagging and dispersed patient information and data sources, multi-system solutions, deficient resources, dated software, and highly fragmented care teams. AssureCare’s multi-segment validated population health management platform provides a singular, easily integrated platform across the continuum of care, where data transacts in real-time, providing a complete 360-patient view, and facilitates patient and member engagement. All enabling the patient to be at the core of our platform. For more information, follow AssureCare on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact
Laura Porto
Director of Marketing, AssureCare
lporto@assurecare.com


