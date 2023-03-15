Population growth hit Nampa and Kuna hard. Voters just said no to expanding schools

Two of the fastest-growing areas in Idaho will not be getting new schools and expansions that officials said were needed.

School bonds for Nampa and Kuna school districts failed on Tuesday, falling short of the two-thirds supermajority approval they needed in Idaho.

The Nampa school district was asking for $210.2 million for a number of projects. Residents would have paid $85 per $100,000 of their home’s taxable value per year, which would have replaced a retiring $60 bond.

Both bonds required to meet the two-thirds supermajority threshold to pass. Of the 5,646 people who voted in Nampa, 60.1% opposed the bond.

The Nampa projects would have included:

$100 million to replace Nampa High School, which was built in the 1950s;

$30 million for a new career-technical education school;

$25.5 million to replace Centennial Elementary School, which was built in the 1970s;

$26 million to renovate and expand Skyview High School;

$29 million to upgrade athletic facilities, such as new bleachers, fields and gymnasiums, improve safety and security at Columbia High School, West Middle School and Central Elementary School.

“Clearly we heard from our community that right now is not the time for a bond, and we will continue to move forward,” Gregg Russell, Nampa superintendent, said in a video statement. “Our mission is to always ensure high levels of achievement for all of our students, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

The Kuna bond, for $111.4 million, also failed. Of the 2,466 people who voted, 59.2% voted in favor of it, failing to reach the two-thirds supermajority needed.

The bond would have built a new elementary school and expanded and renovated Swan Falls High School, Fremont Middle School and Kuna Middle School.

Both school districts are in areas that have seen significant growth, leading school boards to feel expansions were necessary. Between 2001 and 2021, Nampa grew by 28.4% to 106,186 people. Kuna grew by 65.8%, adding 10,592 residents, during that same time frame.

Story continues

Smaller 10-year school bonds, which required only a simple majority, passed in Caldwell’s Notus School District.

Voters approved the $2.7 million levy Notus COSSA Levy to support career-technical and special education programs by 68.2%.

The $3.6 million Notus plant facilities levy to pay for building maintenance passed by 60.9%.

Upcoming projects to use those funds will include repairing a gymnasium, replacing HVAC systems that are “aging out after nearly 30 years of service,” the creation of a College/Career Center in the junior and senior high schools and the completion of the Mary Ihli-Lahn Walking Path at the Elementary School, according to the district’s website.