A popular west Wichita Mexican restaurant plans to add a Rock Road spot this spring

It’s been a big hit on the west side of Wichita since it opened a brick-and-mortar spot in 2019, selling Tijuana-style street food and earning fans for its taco served in a shell of melted cheese.

Now, Tacos tj 664’s at 1014 N. West St. is preparing to add a second restaurant on the east side.

Alex Ibarra, who represented Miguel Camacho in his search for an east-side spot, says the restaurant is taking over the former Emperor’s Japanese Grill space in a strip center at 3526 N. Rock Road. Before Emperor’s had it, that space was also the longtime home of Planet Sub. (Emperor’s Grill has since moved to 3130 N. Rock Road.)

The new Tacos tj 664 should be ready to go by mid-May, Ibarra said.

“They’re doing some remodeling and getting it ready,” he said.

The east-side restaurant will be smaller than the one on West Street, Camacho said, but it will offer the same menu. He won’t be able to add a bar right away but hopes to next year.

Tacos tj 664 serves Tijuana-style street food, including tacos served on tortillas made out of melted cheese. It’s expanding to the east side this spring.

The east-side restaurant will also have “express” options aimed at workers in nearby offices who might be in need of a quick lunch.

Tacos tj 664 originally opened in Wichita as a food truck in 2018, but a year later, it opened a brick-and-mortar space in the old Sonic building at 803 N. West St.

But it quickly needed more space, and in February 2021, it moved to 1014 N. West Street, where it’s been gaining a steady following ever since.

Camacho briefly operated a second restaurant out of the old Sonic space, which he called Birria tj 664. It closed in November, and now, Camacho said, he’s hoping to lease it to a new restaurant tenant.

Ibarra and Whitney Vliet Ward of Weigand Commercial Real Estate represented the restaurant in the deal. Krista Lowry Racine and Austin Swisher, also of Weigand, represented the landlord.