Popular Toronto Greektown street festival returns after three-year hiatus

Toronto’s popular Greektown street festival has returned for the first time in four years.

Taste of the Danforth is running from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year organizers said there was not enough time to reimagine the festival given changes to the streetscape along Danforth Avenue.

The street is the heart of Toronto's Greektown and has been a popular stretch for the CafeTO program that allows restaurants and bars to set up curb-lane and sidewalk patios.

Event organizer GreekTown on the Danforth BIA hired an event planner to help run this year's event, which it's touting as one of Canada's largest street festivals.

The event, running about 1.6 kilometres along the Danforth, includes some 100 participating businesses and live entertainment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12, 2023.

