This popular Thanksgiving dress always sells out—and right now it's 50% off

Save big during Hill House Home's annual sale with everything from dresses to children's wear marked down.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hill House Home—the brand behind the wildly popular nap dress—had a pretty successful 2020, and we're confident their popularity will continue to rise after shopping their annual sale, which starts today.

For a limited time, Hill House Home has marked down a handful of items up to 50% off, meaning, if you haven't decided on what your Thanksgiving outfit is going to be, now is the time.

Make a statement in an embellished two-piece set or keep things casual with a short dress. Either way, make sure to dial in on the infamous nap dress, on sale for $88. Available in two perfect prints, you can understand why this in-demand dress sold out in just 12 minutes (back in February 2020) and experience "the world's comfiest dress" for only $88.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Hill House Home has marked down robes, dresses, children's wear, and more during their annual sale.

What to buy during Hill House Home's annual sale?

As mentioned, the infamous nap dress is currently 50% off, but it's in excellent company alongside robes, silk pillowcases, and even children's dresses marked down, too.

You could treat yourself to an item (or two) that's been on your wishlist or get the best of both worlds and shop for your loved ones and friends at the same time. Regardless of what you chose, these are the eight pieces worth checking out.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This popular Thanksgiving dress always sells out—and right now it's 50% off