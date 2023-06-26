Popular Tex-Mex chain plans to open its first 2 NC locations in Charlotte

Capital Tacos, a national chain known for serving creative Tex-Mex cuisine such as Queso Bites and Monster Quesadillas, is set to open its first North Carolina storefronts in Charlotte.

A Mallard Creek location will open its doors in mid-July, and the second restaurant will open in the Cotswold Village Shopping Center a few months later.

The taco shops offer scratch-made food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and loaded fries. Here’s what you can expect:

LIMITED FOOD ITEM: In honor of Capital Tacos opening its first Charlotte location, the restaurant will offer a limited-time local special, “The Pimentadilla.” The signature Monster Quesadilla will feature a homemade pimento cheese blend stuffed inside two tortillas seasoned with Capital’s dirty spice mix and will come with a side of housemade Chipotle Ranch.

ATMOSPHERE: Capital Tacos offers a friendly-family environment, with fun activities like chalkboard walls and retro pinball machines for customers to play around with while enjoying menu favorites like their Mexican Street Corn or the Chapel’s Cheesesteak.

ABOUT: Florida-based Capital Tacos opened in late 2013 in Tampa and now operates across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. When the two Charlotte locations open, along with other stores in the works, it will have 15 restaurants on the map.

“We can’t wait to share our creations, and to begin to serve folks inside our restaurants and out in the community,” said Josh Luger, co-founder of Capital Tacos.

National Tex Mex chain Capital Tacos is opening Charlotte locations at 1823 E. Arbors Drive in Mallard Creek and 282 S. Sharon Amity Road in the Cotswold Village Shopping Center.

Location: 1823 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262 (opens July 13)

Location: Cotswold Village Shopping Center, 282 S Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 (opens fall 2023)

Menu

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Instagram: @capitaltacos