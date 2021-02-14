This Popular Sweater Dress Takes on a Y2K Trend I Never Thought I’d See Again
If the return of Uggs was hard for you to swallow, you might want to brace yourself for the latest early-2000s revival: Batwing sleeves are back, but thankfully, they're infinitely more tasteful than they were a decade ago. Not convinced? Allow this customer-loved sweater dress to turn you into a believer.
The Zesica Batwing Sleeve Sweater Dress is one of this week's most-loved styles on Amazon. Despite the design of its sleeves, it's nothing like the alarming batwing tops you once wore with low-rise jeans and gauchos. Instead, it provides a refreshing new take on the trend. The soft knit material makes the billowing sleeves look impossibly cozy, and they're perfectly complemented by a backless, wrap-style bodice.
The dress' 10 color options are just as flattering as its silhouette, and the pale blue, heather gray, and camel brown are particularly versatile. The latter is currently backordered in select sizes, but will still ship by as early as February 16 if you order it now.
Shop now: $30–$37; amazon.com
Hundreds of shoppers have fallen for the sweater dress, citing its stretchy, figure-hugging fit and under-$40 price as major selling points.
"Why does this dress not have more reviews? It's amazing," one reviewer wrote. "Such great quality. Thick sweater material hugs in all the right places… I want to buy all the colors!"
Another customer called the Zesica dress the perfect "showstopper" for a winter night out, mentioning that it's thick and warm without being bulky: "Paired the dress with knee-high nude boots and got so many compliments! Perfect for a date night or just because you want to dress up a little bit. Going to order it in more colors — perfect dress for wintertime!"
You can grab the Amazon shopper-approved Zesica Batwing Sleeve Sweater Dress for as little as $30 right now. If you're feeling bold, pair it with the Uggs we know you still have for a Y2K-inspired look.
