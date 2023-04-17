What is popular sovereignty? Understanding how the doctrine works and what it means in a democracy.

From an oligarchy to a democracy to a constitutional monarchy, there are many ways government can operate. The U.S. government is a representative democracy, meaning citizens vote for their government officials.

Within government, certain doctrines can be upheld to satisfy certain interests, including those of the people that live in a country, state or town.

Maybe you heard the term "popular sovereignty" in history class. But what does it mean? Here's everything you need to know about popular sovereignty, including examples.

What is popular sovereignty?

According to Merriam-Webster, there are two definitions for popular sovereignty:

"A doctrine in political theory that government is created by and subject to the will of the people."

"A pre-Civil War doctrine asserting the right of the people living in a newly organized territory to decide by vote of their territorial legislature whether or not slavery would be permitted there."

In other words, the modern version of popular sovereignty is a government based on its citizens' wishes. Under popular sovereignty, the government's authority comes from the people. Its power is not legitimate unless it considers the will of the people.

In simpler terms, it is up to the people to decide what is permitted. Ultimately, the people can use their powers to serve as officials of the state and act if the current government is not operating based on their interests.

The concept has been around for centuries and did not originate in American politics. The term "popular sovereignty," however, was coined by Sen. Lewis Cass of Michigan in the 19th century. He used the term regarding the expansion of slavery. He believed it was up to the people of a newly organized territory to decide whether or not the enslavement of human beings would be allowed in that area.

This form of government leaves power in the hands of a few: Oligarchies explained

Just Curious? We're answering life's everyday questions

Story continues

Examples of popular sovereignty

Popular sovereignty was one of the founding principles of the U.S. in 1776. The Declaration of Independence states that governments are only legitimate if they derive "their just powers from the consent of the governed."

Other countries, such as Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Brazil, also exercise popular sovereignty in their constitutions. All examples emphasize that the government's power derives from its people.

In a democracy, popular sovereignty can be expressed in many ways:

The people make or are directly involved in crafting the constitution.

The constitution is ratified by a majority vote of the people or by representatives elected by the people.

Amendments are proposed and ratified by the people directly or indirectly.

If popular sovereignty is upheld, the people will support the government, express their thoughts on policy decisions and protect the constitution. Otherwise, if popular sovereignty is not being upheld and respected, the people look to hold their representatives accountable.

Who is the military commander-in-chief? The powers of a U.S. president

Supreme Court basics: How many justices are there and who are they?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is popular sovereignty? Definition and meaning of the doctrine