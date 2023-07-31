This popular SouthPark restaurant and wine bar is closing — but not for long.

A local restaurant and wine bar has closed its doors, but it won’t be gone for good.

Bonterra, located at Phillips Place, announced it closed over the weekend, and soon a new concept will be taking its place.

“From all of us at Bonterra, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you, to all the loyal customers and new friends that stopped by for drinks or a meal over the years,” the Instagram post said. “Brace yourself for a jaw-dropping transformation. We’re temporarily closing our doors for a phenomenal makeover, cooking up an epic new concept that will blow your taste buds away.”

Bonterra closed over the weekend after over 20 years. Courtesy of Bonterra

Charlotte Business Journal reported that owner J.D. Duncan said the restaurant will reopen as Phillips Place Bistro and Sports Bar.

“It’s certainly going to be the best-looking sports bar in Charlotte,” Duncan told CBJ.

Bonterra opened in the SouthPark area last year, offering the same food offerings it served for 22 years at its original Dilworth location that closed in 2021, CharlotteFive previously reported.

The former Bonterra space that once housed the Atherton Methodist Church. Sam Carnes/Queens University of Charlotte News Service

The new sports bar’s menu will be different. We’ve reached out to the team for more details on what visitors can expect at the new sports bar.

Keep your eye on this space, and we’ll update when we know more.

Location: 6809-A Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Instagram: @bonterradining