A popular small-town Texas coffee cafe from Hillsboro opens near TCU in Fort Worth

Overflow Coffee opens shop near TCU

Hey, Bud! Did you see on Facebook about Dwell Coffee?

—TCU reader

Thanks — it’s good news. Overflow Coffee Co., a highly rated indie shop from Hillsboro, is taking over the coffee shop space at 3113 S. University Drive near TCU. It sells coffees from East Texas-based Coffee City USA and will soon add grab-and-go meals.

Dwell continues at its flagship location, 108 W. Ellison St., where it helped launch the revitalization of Old Town Burleson.

Chilaquiles verdes at Don Artemio.

New brunches, $39 dinners for Restaurant Week

Hey, Bud! I saw the DFW Restaurant Week list. What’s new this year?

—Christy, Fort Worth

Don Artemio Mexican Heritage, 3268 W. Seventh St., is a beautiful new steakhouse and anejo bar serving an excellent $29 weekend brunch through August with first-rate red chilaquiles (plus a sope and a bunuelo).

DFW Restaurant Week starts this weekend and continues through August. Rise Souffle kept the dinner price to $39 along with the two Arlington golf club restaurants, Homeplate and Tierra Verde.

A total of 23 restaurants will contribute a portion of proceeds to the Lena Pope children’s charity; lenapope.org/dfwrestaurantweek.

A Mighty Chick restaurant in Watauga.

Mighty Chick restaurant moves to Plano

Hey, Bud! What happened to the Watauga place called Mighty Chick?

—Denise, Greater Watauga

Mighty Chick, now at 8900 Ohio Drive in Plano, was one of the hot-chicken pioneers. But the Watauga and Keller area has plenty of chicken stands.