Popular Portland-based ice cream shop opens its second location in the Sacramento area

Salt & Straw opened its second location in the Sacramento area on Friday, serving scoops at a popular shopping plaza in Roseville, according to the creamery’s Facebook post.

The Portland-based ice cream shop is now open at 1005 Galleria Blvd., Suite 110, in the Fountains at Roseville, across from the Galleria. It previously opened its first scoop stop in midtown Sacramento last year in September, welcoming crowds on its opening day.

The new location is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Salt & Straw was created by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, starting off as a food cart in 2011 in Portland. Now, it has more than 30 locations across the West Coast and Florida, including multiple spots in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas.

The shop is known for its monthly menus, featuring unique flavors. For the month of October, its scoops include chocolate champurrado with sesame toffee, Jack o’ Lantern pumpkin bread and Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters — which is sweet matcha ice cream folded over edible chocolate crickets and toffee-brittle meal worms.

It also has classic flavors customers can find all year round, including double fold vanilla, Arbequina olive oil, chocolate gooey brownie, honey lavender and freckled mint chip.

