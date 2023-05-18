This popular pizza spot in downtown Miami just opened a restaurant in Kendall

When he was a kid in New York, like just about every kid anywhere, David Foulquier ate pizza. A lot of pizza.

He’d grab slices after school. He ate Randazzo’s pizza and pies from John’s of Bleecker Street. And he looked forward to hitting pizza spots with his family, sitting down together and enjoying what he calls “a proper pizza meal.”

Now, with his brother Joshua and partner Danielle Hultman, the restaurant entrepreneur who served slices in downtown Miami at Eleventh Street Pizza has opened a second and larger location in Kendall.

The new Eleventh Street Pizza, in a corner space at Downtown Dadeland, focuses on whole pies, with a lower price point and twice as much space.

As a veteran of the hospitality industry — he ran the late, beloved Fooq’s, which served French-Persian cuisine in the space that eventually became the original Eleventh Street Pizza — Foulquier said that he always wanted to serve a “proper pizza meal.”

David Foulquier, co-owner of Eleventh Street Pizza, grates Parmesan over a Classic Cheese pizza made with sourdough crust at the new restaurant in Kendall.

“That neighborhood calls for slices, with all the late night clubs and bars,” he said of the original restaurant, which opened in 2021. “Due to the size, we needed to offer slices. There was no room to seat a full seating.”

The new Dadeland location, which he sees as a more family-friendly space, will serve the brand’s famous sourdough pies made from a sourdough starter (or mother, if you prefer) that has been nurtured for seven years. You can order it traditional thin-crust style or the Sicilian square-cut style, which Foulquier says is more of a cross between Sicilian and Detroit-style pie.

“It’s airy and tall and crunchy, and it also has those crispy edges they call ‘cheesy crust,’ ” he said.

At 14 inches, the new round pie size is slightly smaller than the original pies, and it feeds two people (one if you’re really hungry). The Sicilians are 8 by 10 inches and feed two to three people. Among the choices are the Classic Cheese; The Brooklyn Cheese with sauce on top; or pepperoni and hot honey.

Pepperoni and hot honey Sicilian-style pie at the new Eleventh Street Pizza in Kendall.

Specialty pizzas are also available like the Wild Shroom, with cremini mushrooms, thyme, shallots, mozzarella, garlic confit, caramelized onions and parsley, and La Provençal with organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, confit garlic, roasted red onions, zucchini, basil, pepperoncinis and sourdough breadcrumbs.

Story continues

The restaurant will also serve beer and wine.

Foulquier, who with his brother also owns Sushi Noz in Manhattan, which opened in 2018 and earned a Michelin star, said Downtown Dadeland is a great location for the restaurant.

“It’s a great way to be a big fish in a smaller pond, rather than in the most popular part of Wynwood where there’s a hot new restaurant opening every day,” he said. “This is a family market. You don’t have to drive all the way downtown to get great pizza.”

Eleventh Street Pizza

Where: Downtown Dadeland, 9025 SW 72nd Place, Miami

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

More information: eleventhstreetpizza.com or 786-693-2090

Two of the best pizza spots in the U.S. are in Miami, Yelp says