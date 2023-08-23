This popular outdoor entertainment spot on the Miami River is closing

The Wharf, the outdoor entertainment venue on the Miami River that helped to shape the future of local hospitality, is closing.

The waterfront gathering spot, which opened in 2017 and was the creation of Breakwater Hospitality, is making room for the Riverside Wharf development, which is expected to break ground before the end of the year. A new incarnation of The Wharf is part of the plan for that development.

But still, the original Wharf Miami — 30,000 square feet with seven bars, five food concepts and 185 feet of dock space — will cease to be. Its last day is Sept. 16. Its sister property, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, will remain open on Las Olas Boulevard.

Miami natives Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon of Breakwater Hospitality, which also operates the open-air waterfront venue Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and the refurbished JohnMartin’s in Coral Gables, agree that it’s a bittersweet moment for them.

“We had a beautiful six years here,” said Mantecon, CEO of MV Real Estate Holdings. “We had COVID in between, which was brutal to navigate, but we did. But we are actually looking forward to completing the vision. It’s the culmination of everything we set out to do.”

A rendering of Riverside Wharf, which includes a hotel, clubs, shopping and more.

Guerra, who got married at The Wharf, said he sees the closing as a “graduation.”

“When we first set out to do this, we had to make sure people would come to this area and hang out by the river, that they would appreciate this laid-back form of hospitality,” he said. “I think we proved that they would with the millions of customers we’ve served. It sparked what I believe is a new form of hospitality. We’ve been able to evolve through South Florida. When we come back, our goal is to have it evolve again.”

In addition to a new Wharf, the 10-story Riverside Wharf project will include the luxury Dream Hotel, a 30,000-square-foot nightclub and rooftop dayclub, 16,000 square feet of restaurants, a 12,000-square foot event hall and a marina. The new property was designed by Jon Cardello of Cube3 architects, with the interior design by iCrave and landscaping by Savino-Miller Design Studio.

The developers are also creating a new public riverwalk on site and building a new seawall to combat sea level rise. There will also be a Garcia’s Fish Market for locals to buy fresh fish.

Mantecon said that the new Wharf will be a similar concept to the original but built as a permanent establishment instead of a pop-up. The dining concepts will be different, with chefs using permanent kitchens instead of working in food trucks.

But don’t expect an upscale, velvet rope atmosphere.

“Our focus is on the experience, making sure we cater to all people,” he said. “I think people will recognize the similar elements, but it will have a much nicer look and feel.”

Naturally, The Wharf Miami can’t close without a farewell bash or two, so there will be two nights of closing parties on Sept. 15 and 16. The venue has long been known for its theme parties, and Guerra says they plan to bring out all the old favorite props to celebrate all the memories made. How else to say goodbye to a place where he has worked with family and friends that has made a such a mark on the Miami scene?

“All I’ve ever done is hospitality,” Guerra said. “When I was 18, I’d make my own fliers and pass them out. I’ve always been that guy to throw parties and concerts. So when I say it’s a dream come true to have been working with Alex and our team to create The Wharf, I really mean it. The fact we did it and people had an incredible time .... it feels great to have done something for the city and for the industry.”

The colorful buoy wall at The Wharf Miami, which is closing.

The Wharf closing parties

Where: 114 SW North River Dr., Miami,

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m.-3 a.m. Includes giant inflatables and special themed bars including Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day, Blowfish & Friends, HogWharf, Christmas and the ’90s.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Noon-3 a.m. First 500 people to arrive with an RSVP can spin the prize wheel to win merchandise.

RSVP: WharfMiami.com

