These popular Nordstrom Chelsea boots are now 44% off for a limited time

Fall weather means chunky sweaters, stiff denim and, yes, Chelsea boots. There are a lot of Chelsea boots out on the market, so it can be difficult trying to figure out which pair is best for you.

Thankfully, there is a pair of Chelsea boots on sale at Nordstrom for less than $50. Yep, you save 44%!

There are so many reasons why you will love these boots. For instance, they go up to size 11 (yay!) and come in two different colorways. Additionally, they have a steep sole and a chunky platform, which make them great if you’re short and need a bit of height to your shoe.

“I bought these boots for my daughter, and she loves them. She said that they are very comfortable,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Another reviewer pointed out how great these shoes are for narrow feet. They wrote, “So happy I purchased these! I was a little hesitant after reading reviews. I have very little ankles/narrow feet that are a size 10 [and] boots are impossible to find [for] that fit. If you also have this issue, these boots are made for us! No huge gaps at your legs! They are very narrow in the ankle but [I] had no problem taking them on/off. I def recommend sizing down. For the price, these are a great value, are so on-trend and look awesome with my knee-length sweater dresses.”

