Popular Midnight Diner reopens in new uptown Charlotte spot with free parking spaces

After closing eight months ago, the popular 24/7 Midnight Diner has reopened in uptown.

Midnight Diner closed its South End location in September, where it had served homemade comfort foods for 12 years, to make way for development.

The stainless steel boxcar diner was transported in November about a 1 mile away to a nearly 1-acre site at 420 E. Trade St.

What to expect

The new location includes a patio and 25 free parking spaces during the day and 75 free parking spaces after 5 p.m.

Some of Midnight Diner’s 100 full- and part-time employees have been working at its sister restaurant, Red Eye Diner in Queen City Quarter, formerly called Epicentre. Red Eye Diner is less than a quarter mile away from Midnight Diner’s new location.

Brian Dominick owns both diners and the strip club Uptown Cabaret on the same redevelopment site as Midnight Diner in South End.

Midnight Diner officials weren’t immediately available for comment Monday.

At Midnight Diner’s old site

At Midnight Diner’s former site at the prominent intersection between uptown and South End, Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development’s $750 million plan is called Queensbridge Collective. It will include a 42-story office building, and two apartment buildings that are 38- and 30-stories each.

The front entrance to the Midnight Diner sits Wednesday in a parking lot near the businesses former location at East Carson Boulevard.

More Midnight Diner moves

A second Midnight Diner is planned, too.

The new restaurant is expected to open this year at 6538 N. Tryon St., the site of the former Old Hickory Bar-B-Q at the Tom Hunter Station light rail stop.

