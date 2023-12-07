A popular Midlands Mexican restaurant chain opens a location on Lake Murray. Here’s where

There’s a new spot for Mexican fare along the shores of Lake Murray.

San Jose, which has more than a dozen Mexican restaurants in the Midlands area, opened its newest location this week. It is located at 3340 Highway 378, Leesville. That’s on the south side of the lake, just west of the Fisherman’s Wharf and just east of the Hollow Creek Distillery.

This is the 18th San Jose restaurant in the Midlands, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

“Surprise, Christmas came early!” the Lake Murray location posted Wednesday on its Facebook page. “We’re NOW OPEN. Come enjoy lunch/dinner with a view!”

The restaurant does, indeed, have a sweeping view out over the lake from its main dining room. Its menu features a host of Mexican restaurant favorites, including burritos, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, fajitas, dessert sopapillas and more.

This marks the second Mexican restaurant to open on Lake Murray in 2023. Back in August, Na’cho Margarita opened at 745 Marina Way in Prosperity. That’s on the northwest portion of the lake.