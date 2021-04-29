Popular Lexington fruit market moving to new downtown location

The Golden Apple Fruit Market, a staple of the Saron Drive area, is moving to downtown Lexington.

Owner Wanda Hubbard said she and her husband, Jeffery, hope to open in the new location the first week of May — just in time for Mother’s day — after 16 years at 4201 Saron Dr.

Hubbard said the new Golden Apple will be at the corner of Main Street and Ashland Avenue, in the former Judy’s Flower Shop spot.

She said the popular market was asked to move this spring because her customers took up too many parking spaces.

“I’ve been wracking my brain trying to find a new spot, and I wanted to stay close to my customers because they’ve been so loyal,” Hubbard said. But the new spot will allow the Hubbards to have a prime location right on Main Street.

Golden Apple will continue to carry seasonal fruit and vegetables that the Hubbards grow on a farm in Wilmore as well as plants from their nursery in Nancy. They also carry other fresh fruits and vegetables from out of state, including fresh peaches from South Carolina.

Fresh beans and strawberries at the Golden Apple on Saron Drive, stop on by and check us out Posted by Golden Apple Fruit Market Saron Dr Lexington, Ky on Saturday, April 27, 2019

The market is part of the Kentucky Proud program and is a certified Kentucky Roadside Farmers Market. Hubbard said they also will have jellies and jams, canned and pickled items, farm fresh eggs, Amish butter and more, including Christmas trees this winter.

“We also make all our own wreaths,” she said.

She plans on fixing up the building to provide more indoor space but for now will have hanging baskets and potted plants outdoors.

Beautiful flowers for those beautiful mommas out there. Make wonderful Mother's Day gifts Posted by Golden Apple Fruit Market Saron Dr Lexington, Ky on Thursday, May 2, 2019

“I am going to up and running with the flowers before Mother’s Day,” Hubbard said.