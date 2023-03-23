Popular Lexington downtown cafe expanding to include bakery in former office building

A popular outdoor cafe in downtown Lexington won initial approval Thursday for a new bakery space.

On Thursday, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change for the Kentucky Native Cafe to remodel a two-story office building on High Street for a bakery that will serve the restaurant.

The zone change from a professional zone to a business zone will now go to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for final approval.

The Kentucky Native Cafe parking lot is adjacent to the two-story office building.

The owners of Kentucky Native Cafe purchased the office building at 446 E. High Street more than a year ago, according to city records.

Kentucky Native Cafe has become a favorite downtown spot especially in the warmer months. Its outdoor space will re-open April 1.

The cafe also operates inside the Michler’s Florist, Greenhouse and Garden Design during the winter months. Its indoor space is currently closed due to the switch to the outdoor space come April 1.

The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to change the zoning for a two-story office building to allow for a bakery for the Kentucky Native Cafe in Lexington, Ky, on March 23, 2023.

Kentucky Native wants to use much of the first floor of the property for the bakery, city planners said.

Dick Murphy, a lawyer for Kentucky Native, said the bakery also hopes to have a retail bakery presence in the building.

“I think it’s a very efficient use of space,” Murphy said.

Kentucky Native Cafe will continue to use the roughly 70 spaces on the High Street lot. An entrance to the restaurant is from the High Street parking lot.

Art Thomas, who lives on High Street, said he doesn’t think the bakery will create more traffic but he’s more concerned the remaining portions of the two-story building will transition to higher-volume businesses.

Murphy said the Michlers have also agreed not to put drive thrus and other uses at the High Street property.

“We ask that you don’t limit us too much,” Murphy said.

Robin Michler, who is a planning commission member, did not vote on the zone change and was not in the room when the commission debated the zone change. Robin Michler is an owner of Michler’s, which owns Kentucky Native Cafe.