Popular Lake Norman Chick-fil-A opens after ‘much-needed’ renovations. What we know.

A popular Lake Norman Chick-fil-A has reopened after a nearly four-month renovation and a new traffic pattern that steers drivers farther away from the chronically backed-up Rolling Hill Road-N.C. 150 intersection.

The restaurant at Interstate 77 Mooresville Exit 36 added new double drive-thru lanes and interior and exterior renovations, as management promised on Facebook in November.

“A fresh new look on the inside,” according to the Facebook post.

The Chick-fil-A location has yet to formally announce the reopening on social media but hinted at it on Facebook Thursday afternoon, with a photo of a worker filling customer orders.

“The weather is beautiful in Mooresville and we’re all smiles at Chick-fil-A Mooresville and Chick-fil-A Talbert Road!” read the post by the store at 457 River Highway (N.C. 150). The post included a sun emoji.

Last fall, store officials suggested patrons visit the Chick-fil-A that’s 1.7 miles away at 420 Talbert Road during the renovations.

The River Highway location has held a “soft opening” since Thursday, March 16, store employees told an Observer reporter who visited the restaurant for a spicy Southwest grilled chicken salad Thursday afternoon. Three other customers were in the store at the time.

The new traffic pattern steers exiting drivers onto Meadow Hill Circle and past Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill. Meadow Hill Circle loops back to Rolling Hill Road but farther away from the jammed-up N.C. 150 intersection.

Meadow Hill Circle and Rolling Hill Road are in Lakeside Business Park, long known for its many NASCAR and other motorsports shops and the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame.