Who doesn’t own at least a few pairs of jeans? The great thing about jeans is that a stylish, high-quality pair will last you for many years. Plus, you can wear them however you want, with whatever you want. Honestly, it’s a win-win.

Well, right now, there’s a really popular pair of high-waist jeans on sale for 27% off at Nordstrom. And yes, you need them.

According to its product description, Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans are “designed with special construction that lifts the backside and hugs the hips to showcase your curves to greatest effect.” Not only do these flattering jeans have a great style name, but they also fit true-to-size and feature a button-fly.

Of course, there are many ways to wear these jeans, which you can dress up or down easily thanks to the medium wash and lack of distressing. For example, you could go for an all-black or all-white look that’s versatile enough to take from day to night. Or you could pair your outfit with some beautiful, oversized accessories to finish it off. Alternatively, opt for a statement-making boot or a slingback heel for a minimal, elevated vibe.

Honestly, everyone needs a good pair of jeans. These jeans from Levi’s? Your solution. You can also shop all of Nordstrom’s discounted denim here.

