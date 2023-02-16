Popular Folsom bakery brings scratch-made pastries and local coffee to Roseville expansion

Benjy Egel
·2 min read

One of Folsom’s most popular bakeries is making its move northwest.

Pastry Nouveau opened Wednesday in Roseville’s Eureka Ridge Plaza as the sister concept to Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe, a community favorite in Folsom Pavilions shopping center.

Owned by Julian Perrigo-Jimenez and Bailey Hall, Pastry Nouveau replaced The Parlor Ice Cream at 1490 Eureka Road, Suite 170.

Baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit tarts and cream puffs will be made at Julian’s and transported daily to Pastry Nouveau, Perrigo-Jimenez said. Pastry Nouveau won’t have the sandwiches and omelets offered at Julian’s, but beans for coffee drinks will still come from Kingdom Coffee Roasters in Folsom.

A former Las Vegas chef who will helm Pastry Nouveau’s kitchen, Perrigo-Jimenez prides himself on making traditional European-inspired desserts from scratch. One highlight is a blueberry streusel Danish with oats and fresh blueberries; vanilla monkey bread dusted with cinnamon sugar is another popular item.

“I don’t feel like there’s anybody in this area that does something similar to what we’re doing,” Perrigo-Jimenez said. “Even though Roseville and Folsom are right next door to each other, a lot of people in Roseville don’t make it out there (to Julian’s) so much.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julian’s Pastry Nouveau (@pastrynouveau)

Julian’s Patisserie & Cafe has 4.5 stars on Yelp after 765 reviews.

Background: Pastry Nouveau, a sister bakery to Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe, replaced The Parlor Ice Cream on Wednesday.

What to look for: Monkey bread made from croissant dough, soaked in vanilla bean syrup and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Where: 1490 Eureka Rd., Suite 170, Roseville.

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., seven days a week.

