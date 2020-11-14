This Popular Face Mask Is Packed with Genius Features That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About

Amazon

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to soar, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you wear a face mask when out in public. If you’re still on the hunt for a reusable cloth face mask that doesn’t bother you, then we’re betting this popular adjustable mask on Amazon is about to be your new go-to.

With an average of 4.5 stars across over 5,400 ratings, the Buttonsmith face masks are clearly an Amazon shopper favorite. They’re designed with tons of features that make them extra comfortable and practical, like adjustable loops that prevent them from pulling at your ears and an inner pocket where you can add a filter for extra protection. The machine-washable masks are made with two layers of cotton that customers describe as “breathable” and like a “soft T-shirt material.”

They even come in three different sizes to ensure you get the perfect fit, including youth for kids ages 6-12, standard adult, and adult extra-large for anyone who finds typical masks too small. And while all of those aspects mentioned above are great, there’s one feature that shoppers can’t stop raving about: the built-in lanyard.

“The nicest thing about this mask is the ability to wear it around your neck and put [it] on once you’re near others,” wrote one customer. “I put it around my neck when leaving home and it is more convenient than digging in my purse when it’s needed. The string around the neck is part of the ear loop, so it allows you to tighten the mask around your chin and side of face for a better fit without discomfort.”

Buy It! Buttonsmith Adjustable Cotton Face Mask, $12.74 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

In addition to making it easy to quickly put on your mask when you can’t stay a safe distance from others, the lanyard also helps prevent accidentally losing your mask while out and about — no more forgetting it at the table while eating outdoors or having it fall off when it’s hanging on one ear.

Shoppers also love Buttonsmith’s backstory. It was started in 2013 by a fourth-grade kid named Henry who made buttons to sell to fellow students at school. Once his business started gaining traction, he began to sell other products (like magnets and lanyards) at farmers’ markets and eventually online. Fast forward to the pandemic, and now Buttonsmith has shifted to making these popular cloth face masks. Plus, the company is based in Washington, and all of the masks are made in the U.S.

All things considered, the Buttonsmith face masks definitely deserve a spot in your rotation. Each mask is normally priced at $15, but right now you can clip the Amazon coupon before adding it to your cart to get 15 percent off.

As one shopper puts it, if the “new normal” is here to stay, “then it’s not so bad with this mask.”

