Popular early signing period returns

(STATS) - The holiday gifts will be overflowing for many Division I football programs beginning Wednesday as high school seniors take advantage of the early signing period.

The three-day period was instituted last year and is designed to allow players who wish to end the recruiting process to sign their binding National Letter of Intent in advance of the traditional period, which annually runs from the first Wednesday of February to April 1 (the upcoming cycle begins Feb. 6).

As in past years, junior college players also can sign with four-year programs beginning Wednesday. Their signing period runs through Jan. 15.

"By signing early, they can enjoy the Christmas break with their family and enjoy a winter sport of their choosing," said coach Aaron Best of FCS national finalist Eastern Washington, "and not have to deal with the madness of texts, direct messages, phone calls and everything else."

Last year's first December signing period was welcomed by both players and coaches alike. Many programs announced the majority of their signing classes at that time.