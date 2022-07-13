These popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are 35% off for Amazon Prime Day

Chris Panella, Reviewed
·3 min read
Crest's popular 3D Whitestrips are on sale this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day deals include jaw-dropping sales on televisions, appliances, home furniture, clothes, smartphones, and more. Don't worry if it's too overwhelming—we're keeping track of all of it with our Amazon Prime Day coverage today and tomorrow. But there's, dare we say, a sparkling deal right now that may be too good to resist. If you're looking to brighten your smile, Crest 3D Whitestrips are on sale for $29.99 now. That's a 35%—$16 cheaper—discount from their original price of $45.99.

The Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 individual strips—or 22 tops and bottoms—that promote professional, long-lasting whitening. For those who have never used Crest's Whitestrips, the process is pretty simply: The strips seal onto your smile, gripping around the edges of your teeth. This helps ensure the entire tooth whitens, rather than just the front. After you've placed the strips onto your teeth, leave them on 30 minutes to an hour, and then dazzle the neighborhood with your new sm

With over 48,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, Crest 3D Whitestrips are a popular top seller for a reason. Reviewers say the whitening strips are easy to use and the results are noticeable after just a few treatments. Many customers added before and after pictures, showcasing the effects of the strips. A few reviewers also noted that the Whitestrips don't leave your teeth feeling too sensitive after treatment—a relief for anyone with concerns about any side effects from the strips.

As with most Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to get this deal. But if you're looking for a serious whitening upgrade to your teeth, you may want to jump on these Crest 3D Whitestrips while they're 35% off.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Crest 3D Whitestrips for $30

