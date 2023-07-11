Popular Columbia bakery sets opening date for new shop as it moves from downtown

A well-known Columbia bakery has set an opening date for its new shop on Devine Street and has shuttered a Main Street location as it prepares to make the move from one store to the other.

Ally & Eloise Bakeshop is moving from the Arcade Mall at 1332 Main St. to a new shop at 2833 Devine St. The Devine Street location will open its doors July 26, according to owner Aleka Selig.

The Arcade Mall Main Street shop was closed when a reporter went by at lunchtime Tuesday, with a sign notifying customers the shift to Devine Street was eminent.

“We are moving to Devine Street!” the sign reads. “Opening date is July 26! In the meantime, come see us on Forest Drive or Saturdays at Soda City.”

The Forest Drive Ally & Eloise location is at 5209 Forest Drive.

The Devine Street shop will put Ally & Eloise in a bustling retail corridor that has continued to add new storefronts. The bakery will be part of a new development called The Green, which was put together by developers Estates & Companies. The bakeshop will be right next door to the new Sully’s Steamers bagel sandwich shop, which opened its doors June 26.

“We are very excited” about the move to Devine, Selig told The State on Tuesday. “I think it is going to be a really happening spot. We are ready to be open and ready to be a part of everything that is going on over there.”

Ally & Eloise has long been known for its cakes, macarons, cookies, lemon bars and much more.