Popular Blockchain Game Splinterlands Announces Exclusive NFT Mint

Media, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splinterlands, the worldwide leading blockchain video game company, today announced its newest NFT project, Runi, which will allow users to have their first opportunity to acquire and play with a one of a kind NFT in the history of the game’s existence.

The Runi project will launch on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) and will see the minting of 6500 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will allow for ownership of unrepeatable digital products available for use within the Splinterlands game and on the Ethereum blockchain. Users who purchase the NFT will be able to connect their Ethereum wallet within Splinterlands in order to stake their Runi. This process will allow the Runi owner to receive a one of a kind profile picture of their Runi in the Splinterlands game, as well as use it as an exclusive in-game promo card that can be used in battles. Each Runi consists of 6 unique traits that make up the core aesthetic of the NFT.



Splinterlands CEO, Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, sees this as an exciting next step for the company, which continues to see hundreds of new users signing up to Splinterlands daily.



“We’ve always been forward-thinking at Splinterlands and constantly work to give our players the best gaming experience possible,” he said. “The mint of our newest Runi NFTs will allow us to continue to provide new and exciting user experiences, while expanding the visibility of Splinterlands onto the Ethereum chain. We couldn’t be more excited about this project and the groundbreak cross-chain interoperability that will be introduced with the launch of Runi.”



The Runi whitelisting process will go live on September 22, 2022, where users can reserve up to 3 Runi NFTs per wallet and receive a discount on the NFTs by using $VOUCHER tokens. The ability to join the whitelist will be available directly on the Splinterlands website. Subsequently, the NFTs will be available directly for purchase with $ETH on OpenSea in late October.



About Splinterlands



Splinterlands was founded in 2018 by friends Jesse “Aggroed” Reich and Matt Rosen, and has since grown to become the leading blockchain game in the world. Based around fantasy-themed battles, its user base has grown beyond 2.4M+ with nearly 1M active wallets, and its total transaction volume on the blockchain approaches 5M daily. Committed to Web 3.0 technology and its unique gaming enhancements, Splinterlands enables players to trade, collect, and win rewards in groundbreaking ways. The company offers a dynamic, growing community of international users from 149 countries speaking 10 languages, and continues its consistent expansion, irrespective of the volatility of the broader cryptocurrency market. The game recently announced its significant milestone of 3 billion battles played since its launch.







