Popular Asian restaurant from Miami Beach opens second spot along the Miami River

There’s a new Tanuki in town.

The pan-Asian restaurant on Alton Road in Miami Beach named after a Japanese raccoon dog now has a sister location along the Miami River at the River Landing Shops.

The new restaurant has 4,500 square feet of room for indoor and outdoor dining as well as a bar. Many of the tables face the Miami River, and guests with boats can pull up and dock, then head to the restaurant to dine. There’s also a semi-private dining room available for private events.

The look of the restaurant, which was was designed by Sempre.Life interior designers, is a departure from the original Tanuki, with purple sofas and tons of hanging plants. But the new restaurant will also include wall murals by local street artist Andrew Antonacci like the original Tanuki.

Like its predecessor, the menu will serve up dishes that offer a twist on Chinese and Japanese fare, with a hint of Latin influence, courtesy of Chef Gustavo Montes.

Chef Gustavo Montes of Tanuki River Landing on the Miami River.

You’ll find plenty of favorites from the original menu: sushi and sashimi; dim sum; and rice and noodle dishes. There will be new items, too, like A5 Kamameshi with wild foraged mushrooms; mango salmon with a mango mirin glaze; wet-aged prime ribeye with shiso chimichurri; and black cod with saiyako miso glaze and pickled ginger.

Tanuki River Landing will also feature a special maki and nigiri program (sushi rolls and pieces of sushi) from Chef Montes with rolls like the Japanese fried chicken and watermelon maki roll, made with crispy chicken and watermelon compressed with shiso. Fish will be flown in from the Tsukiji Outer Marker in Japan. Another reimagined dish is the Azuki Chawanmushi, made with Azuki beans and Asian egg custard.

Tanuki’s drinks program will include craft cocktails and an extensive sake collection.

The indoor space at the new Tanuki restaurant at River Landing.

Tanuki River Landing

Where: River Landing Shops and Residences, 1400 NW North River Dr., Miami

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. for lunch; 5-10 p.m. dinner Sunday-Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More information: tanukimiami.com or 305-433-2436

The bar at Tanuki River Landing on the Miami River.

