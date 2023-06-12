Poppy Cleall ‘headbutted’ Exeter Chiefs coach during half-time tunnel bust-up

Saracens' Poppy Cleall during the Premier 15s semi-final match with Exeter Chiefs - CameraSport/Bob Bradford

The Rugby Football Union is investigating a half-time tunnel bust-up after Poppy Cleall, the England and Saracens forward, allegedly headbutted a member of Exeter Chiefs’ coaching team during their Premier 15s semi-final.

Saracens went in at half time 14-0 up after tries from Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna, but tensions spilled over when the players were walking down the tunnel at Sandy Park.

Steve Salvin, Exeter’s assistant coach, and Juan Figallo, the Saracens women’s scrum coach, are also among those understood to be involved in the incident with Cleall.

According to one well-placed source, Salvin was unhappy that Cleall was talking to referee Charlie Gayther as the players headed to the dressing rooms and shouted something that antagonised the 61-cap England international.

Cleall reacted and, leaning in towards Salvin, produced what a source described as a “soft headbutt” which caught Salvin underneath his eye.

Former Argentina prop Figallo then got involved in the fracas and allegedly rounded on Salvin by shoving him against the tunnel wall.

In a statement, the RFU said: “We are investigating reports of an alleged incident. Should a charge be brought, we will provide an update.”

The incident is said to have unfolded in front of referee Gayther, but no disciplinary action was taken and Cleall returned to the field for the second half, when Exeter staged a dramatic comeback to clinch victory late on through Eilidh Sinclair’s 78th-minute try.

Exeter and Saracens have declined to comment on the incident after being approached by Telegraph Sport.

Cleall appeared to respond to the allegation in a bizarre Twitter back-and-forth, in which she appeared to suggest there was more to the incident in a cryptic message.

She said: “I will be taking this matter further, don’t worry. Very very very often you get behaviour like today. Will hear about it soon.”

Tunnel bust-ups in women’s rugby are extremely rare, although recent meetings between Exeter and Saracens have been known to be fairly heated affairs.

Salvin, who has had coaching stints at Rotherham Titans and Leeds Carnegie Academy, joined Exeter Chief’s women’s coaching team in November 2021.

He also helped coach England’s women’s scrum during this year’s Women’s Six Nations, assisting the Red Roses’ scrum coach, Louis Deacon.

During his time in the England set-up, however, Salvin is said to have had limited crossover with Cleall, who missed several rounds of the tournament through injury.

Exeter, who finished the regular season in second place behind Gloucester-Hartpury, will meet the Cherry and Whites in the Premier 15s final at Kingsholm on June 24, with both teams bidding to win their first league title.