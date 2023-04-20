Remembrance poppies to be made entirely plastic-free

Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion has unveiled its new plastic-free poppy made from 100% paper.

The sustainable poppies, which have been in development for three years, no longer have a single-use plastic stem or centre. Available to purchase this October, they will be made completely from paper and can be recycled through ordinary household recycling collections after use.

Featuring the traditional poppy shape, they have been created from bespoke red and green paper, which has been produced from a blend of renewable fibres from responsible sources — 50% of which has been recovered from the waste used in the production of coffee cups.

They still feature a black centre embossed with 'Poppy Appeal', and a leaf with a crease that can be fastened with a pin in the stem.

This change comes after green campaigners called for the poppies to be fully biodegradable, amid fears millions would end up in the landfill after Remembrance Sunday.

Royal British Legion, Matt Alexander photographer

"We're so proud to unveil our plastic-free poppy, which is completely recyclable, and hope that this will encourage more people than ever to take part in this year's Poppy Appeal and show support to our Armed Forces community," Andy Taylor-Whyte, Poppy Appeal Director at the Royal British Legion, said.

"After years of work and collaboration with our partners designing a new poppy, creating new paper and machinery and road-testing it for durability and colour-fastness, we have been able to eliminate single-use plastic and create a poppy that is an enduring symbol of respect and remembrance as well as being more planet-friendly.

"We'd like to encourage everyone to get a poppy this year when they become available. The money raised will allow us to provide expert advice and guidance to support the Armed Forces community across a wide range of issues including mobility, homelessness, life challenges such as family breakdowns, and mental health."

