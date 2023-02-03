Bengals RB Joe Mixon wanted for aggravated menacing, agent says charge will be dropped

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is wanted by police on an aggravated menacing warrant, court records show.

An affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court states that on Jan. 21, Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and said "you should be popped in the face and I should shoot you."

In a statement to The Enquirer, the Bengals said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

The Enquirer has learned that Mixon, 26, has not been processed into the Hamilton County Justice Center, as of 7 p.m. Thursday night.

When The Enquirer reached out to Mixon for a comment on this allegation, his mom answered and said, "Did he do it? No, he didn't."

She also referenced the term "money hungry" and said "you guys know Joe" before hanging up.

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told the NFL Network that the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped on Friday.

Mixon just finished his sixth season with the Bengals. When Mixon first came to Cincinnati in 2017 after the team drafted him in the second round of the NFL draft, there was concern about his character because he was arrested for punching a female student at the University of Oklahoma in the face in 2014, an incident that was captured on video. Since then, Mixon has made an concerted effort to put the incident in his past and rebuild his identity.

It's unclear what the Bengals' front office will do with Mixon following this incident. Prior to this allegation, there was a strong possibility the team could cut him for salary cap reasons. If the Bengals were to cut him before June 1st, the Bengals would save $7.2 million. If they decided to cut him after, they would save $10 million. The Bengals will start working on a contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason and several other key starters in the coming years and are looking for ways to save cap room in any way they can.

The Bengals gave Mixon a four-year contract extension worth $48 million in September of 2020. His contract runs through the 2024 season with the Bengals.

Mixon is coming off one of the worst seasons in his professional career a year after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. He rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Joe Mixon remains down after a play during the AFC championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.

